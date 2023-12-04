Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 65,174 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,946. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,567. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

