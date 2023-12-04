Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 554,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,054. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

