Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,472. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

