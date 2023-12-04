Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $867.57.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $924.92. The company had a trading volume of 919,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $381.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $891.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $863.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $516.05 and a 1-year high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

