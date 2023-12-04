Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,087,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after buying an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.04. 33,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $601,622. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

