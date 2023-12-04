Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 4,906 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 435,747 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,634,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $49.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 121,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,750. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

