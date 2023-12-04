Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.43. 140,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

