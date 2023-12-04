iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 361,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,667. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

