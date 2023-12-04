Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Cut by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233,172 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 5.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.51% of Intuit worth $659,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $566.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,450. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.90 and its 200-day moving average is $498.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

