Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.16. 2,880,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

