Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BAM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. 474,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

