Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

ETN traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $228.33. 604,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.65 and a 200-day moving average of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

