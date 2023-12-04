Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.29% of AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.39.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

