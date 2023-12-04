Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $43.92 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 2.17% of Warrior Met Coal worth $43,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 36.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,047.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 200,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.78. 192,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,511. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

