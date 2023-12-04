Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 124,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,798. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

