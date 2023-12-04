Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IQV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 453,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,212. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

