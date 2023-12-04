Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $11.79 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 299.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

RY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.06. 292,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

