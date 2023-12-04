West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Raised by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 4.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $489,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $5,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.93 and its 200-day moving average is $369.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.15 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

