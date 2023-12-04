Durable Capital Partners LP Buys 61,709 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 3.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.44% of Molina Healthcare worth $427,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $359.59. 42,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

