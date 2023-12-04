Durable Capital Partners LP Has $282.85 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,383 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $282,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.9 %

DSGX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $82.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.