Durable Capital Partners LP Has $250.76 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,378 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up approximately 2.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 4.50% of Shift4 Payments worth $250,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,057. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

