Durable Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 2.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 3.03% of Chemed worth $247,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $569.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,278. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

