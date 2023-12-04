Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 29,744 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,744 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $234,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $408.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,850. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.63 and a 200-day moving average of $400.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

