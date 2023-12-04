Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases 54,070 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of Equifax worth $72,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.21. 299,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.96. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

