On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stake Reduced by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,162 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ON were worth $64,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ON by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after buying an additional 2,237,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ON by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 981,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after buying an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.