Durable Capital Partners LP Has $56.75 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,515 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.78% of Goosehead Insurance worth $56,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock worth $11,293,852. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,600. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

