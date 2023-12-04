Durable Capital Partners LP Has $97.66 Million Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,968 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 2.79% of Enovis worth $97,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enovis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENOV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 135,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,313. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

