Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $68,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $5.51 on Monday, hitting $535.07. 154,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $542.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

