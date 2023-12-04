Durable Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 1.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 2.23% of RH worth $162,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $3.44 on Monday, hitting $288.11. The company had a trading volume of 261,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,061. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

