Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Declines By 11.4%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMBNF traded down C$4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.00 and a 12-month high of C$70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.21.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.