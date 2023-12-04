Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.51 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.15 billion and approximately $42.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00005736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.83 or 0.99974542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,151,417 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.44631602 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $37,042,445.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

