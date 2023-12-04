Balancer Market Cap Hits $218.90 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00009785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $218.90 million and $11.37 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,460,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,774,441 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

