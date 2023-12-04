Starname Trading 9% Higher This Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Starname has a total market cap of $237,825.54 and $61.56 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

