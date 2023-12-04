Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $74.09 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $74.09 million and $7.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.83 or 0.99974542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

