Presearch Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,493.47 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $12.66 million and $107,493.47 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

