MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.07

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 726890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.30 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,310,000 after buying an additional 398,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $84,983,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

