San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 14.3%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 229,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 107,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.