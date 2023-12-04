MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 743,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,489,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

