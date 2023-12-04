Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 14,358,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 59,207,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

