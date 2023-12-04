Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Declines By 6.5%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,033.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF remained flat at $3.14 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.