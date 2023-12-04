Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Declines By 6.5%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,033.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
CRGGF remained flat at $3.14 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
