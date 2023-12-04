Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,708,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 3,496,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.2 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 4.7 %
OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.31. 373,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,444. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.24.
About Capstone Copper
