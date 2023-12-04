Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,708,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 3,496,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.2 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.31. 373,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,444. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.