Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
Shares of CTTMF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Monday. 15,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Catena Media has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.18.
About Catena Media
