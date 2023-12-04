Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Drops By 7.2%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,900 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 1,875,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,803.0 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

Shares of DAIUF remained flat at $18.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. Daifuku has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $57.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

