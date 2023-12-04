Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Drops By 7.2%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,900 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 1,875,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,803.0 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of DAIUF remained flat at $18.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. Daifuku has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $57.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.
About Daifuku
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daifuku
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.