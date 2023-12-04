Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DMPZF stock remained flat at C$4.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.32. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMPZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

