Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,066,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

