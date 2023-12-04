Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $154.71 and a 52-week high of $211.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.89.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
