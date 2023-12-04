Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $154.71 and a 52-week high of $211.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.89.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.