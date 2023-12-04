Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Insider Acquires £9,942.80 in Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Hart bought 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £9,942.80 ($12,558.80).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Price Performance

Shares of LON:KPC remained flat at GBX 212 ($2.68) during trading on Monday. 106,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.79. The firm has a market cap of £131.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -919.57 and a beta of 1.17. Keystone Positive Change Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.50 ($2.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. Keystone Positive Change Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.39%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

