MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 250 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $20,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $83.40. 117,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Get Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.