Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.27. 289,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,810,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917,788 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,705 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,675 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

