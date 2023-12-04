ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Down 3.3%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $285.31 and last traded at $285.71. Approximately 28,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 472,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

